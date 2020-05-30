Bridge demo brings overnight closures to SR 167 in Tacoma

TACOMA – Travelers who use State Route 167/Bay Street to northbound or southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma will encounter detours and minor delays at night over the next three weeks.

Starting Monday, June 1, contractor crews building a new southbound I- 5 Puyallup River Bridge will close southbound SR 167 from East Grandview Avenue to East 27th Street.

During the overnight closures, drivers will detour using East Grandview Avenue to East 32nd Street to Portland Avenue to I-5. Travelers using southbound SR 167 to northbound or southbound I-5 will need to follow the detour route.

Each weeknight from Monday, June 1 through Friday, June 19

8 p.m. One lane of southbound SR 167 will close at East Grandview Avenue.

11 p.m. All lanes of southbound SR 167 will close from East Grandview Avenue to East 27th Street. Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close. One lane of East 28th Street/northbound SR 167 will close. Traffic will be controlled by a flagging operation.

All lanes and ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. each following day.

These night closures allow crews to remove sections of the old northbound and southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge that span SR 167. This work is occurring when traffic volumes are at their lowest. For safety reasons, this work cannot take place over live traffic.

Additional overnight ramp closures for this project are listed at TacomaTraffic.com.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.