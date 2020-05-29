Students can apply for CARES Act funding

Pierce College students who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak now have access to emergency funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The college has received a funding package of more than $3 million to use in part to assist students with expenses related to disruptions to their education due to the pandemic. Here are a few details about how this funding will work, and how you can apply:

Students will apply for funding via an application process, where you will describe how you have been impacted, along with your overall financial need.

Students who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak are encouraged to apply for funding – even if you have never applied for Financial Aid before.

These funds are similar to grants, and do not need to be repaid.

Although there is no standard award amount for these grants, Financial Aid representatives will look into all funding options available to fill in any gaps in your financial need.

We anticipate a high volume of applications, but expect to process them quickly.

Find more information about CARES Act funding and the application process here.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.