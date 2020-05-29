Shelter’s Biggest Event Of The Year Goes Virtual, More Than 1,480 Pets Found A Home In 2020 So Far

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

TACOMA, WA – Underweight, lost, and in need of serious medical care, Stryker came to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County in early April.

Stryker suffered from a condition called entropion, where the eyelids roll inward, allowing the eyelashes or the hair to rub against the cornea and irritate it. His eyes were infected and an ulcer had developed.

Stryker after his surgery

But thanks to the veterinary team at the shelter, Stryker’s eyelids were fixed and he is now one of 1,481 dogs, cats, and critters who’ve been adopted into loving homes so far in 2020.

A silver lining amid so much uncertainty, many pets have found great new homes as families find themselves adapting to teleworking and the new “normal” brought on by COVID-19.

New adopters aren’t the only ones adapting to change, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is moving their biggest event of the year, the Dog-A-Thon, virtual. In its 30th year, Dog-A-Thon is a crucial community fundraising event that allows the shelter to continue to care for nearly 10,000 homeless, abused, abandoned, and injured pets each year, just like Stryker.

You can help the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County continue saving pets like Stryker by registering for free for the 30th Annual Dog-A-Thon! Participants can fundraise either as an individual or part of a team, and compete with other teams to raise funds for Pierce County’s pets in need.

Stryker in his new home

And on June 27, the shelter will kick-off the virtual event on Facebook with team updates, a thank you for the community, adoptable pets, a pet CPR demonstration by VCA Animal Hospitals, and more!

Participants will be able to join from the comfort of their home before showing their support by running or walking around their neighborhood, backyard, or even just their living room. Plus, the first three who complete a 5K on June 27 and tag the shelter on social media with the route they traveled will win a Mud Bay gift card!

Be sure to register now, purchase your commemorative t-shirt, and visit the virtual vendor village at www.thehumanesociety.org/dogathon.

Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce would like to thank some of Dog-A-Thon 2020’s top sponsors: Larson Automotive Group, VCA Animal Hospitals, and Mud Bay.