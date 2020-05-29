R-90 Petition signing AGAIN available at St. Frances Cabrini Church, May 30

Submitted by St. Frances Cabrini Parishioners.

Parishioners from St. Frances Cabrini Parish, 5715 108th St. SW, Lakewood, will have Referendum 90 petitions to sign again this upcoming Saturday, May 30 from 9 AM to 3 PM. You may drive into the parking lot and someone will bring a petition to your vehicle to be signed. As of posting today on the ParentsforSafeSchools.com, the petitioners still need about 42,000 signatures to validate the referendum for the ballot.

All equipment will be sanitized after handling to protect all signers from the Corona-virus. You are encouraged to bring your own pen. You must be registered to vote in Washington for your signature to be validated and post the address as your voter registration if you have moved since registering.

Referendum 90 is a petition to repeal the NEW K-12 SEX ED LAW. The bill was passed by our legislature and signed into law by Governor Inslee. For additional information about R-90, go to ParentsforSafeSchools.com on the internet for details and Q & A. Other locations, dates and times for signing are also listed on the website if this one is not convenient for you.