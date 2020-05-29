Pierce County Library System Creates DIY, Teens and Mystery & Thriller eReading Rooms

Libraries have long embraced the digital age and are continually adding innovations and conveniences to serve the members of their community. Another excellent example is the eReading Room. The Pierce County Library System has digitized the concept of physical reading rooms by creating specialized eReading Rooms of DIY, Teens and Mystery & Thriller e-books and online audiobooks. With a free library card, Pierce County residents can browse digital books in easy to use online eReading Rooms. Readers can find this on piercecounty.overdrive.com/ and on Libby, the award-winning one-tap reading app from OverDrive.

“We are here for our community, now more than ever while so many people are staying home,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Meeting residents where they are and with what they need, is what Pierce County Library does. And, right now our community is online and eager to relax and enjoy with some great online e-books and audiobooks.”

Pierce County Library’s digital choices offer thousands of e-books and audiobooks in a variety of genres for all ages. The eReading Room concept is based on the physical spaces in libraries are designed specifically for people to browse material selected by skilled librarians. Since then, eReading Rooms have expanded to highlight materials with certain themes or formats and for various age levels. Within Libby, eReading Rooms are called Guides while the Library’s website refers to them as Collections.

Readers may browse Pierce County Library’s full digital catalog of e-books and audiobooks, instantly borrow titles, and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and customers never have late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.

To explore the library’s eReading Rooms of e-books and audiobooks, visit piercecounty.overdrive.com/ or download Libby today from Apple(R), Android™ and Windows(R) app stores.