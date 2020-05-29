Pierce County allocates $3.8 million to help farmers, seniors and homeowners

The next round of CARES Act funding is on its way to aid Pierce County residents in recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 virus.

The largest share of the funding, $2.2 million, will go toward a new foreclosure prevention program designed to help homeowners who have lost income due to COVID-19.

“People are struggling to make ends meet right now,” said County Executive Bruce Dammeier. “This funding will help keep folks in their homes until they can get safely back to work.”

Pierce County’s foreclosure prevention program will provide foreclosure avoidance counseling and up to three months of mortgage assistance, with a maximum of $5,000 per household.

This week’s funding also supports Pierce County farmers by providing new markets for their goods and ensuring agriculture can continue to operate safely. Under this program, fresh produce grown in Pierce County will be distributed weekly to low-income residents through mobile markets.

“Pierce County’s farm industry faces unique challenges in labor supply and consumer safety,” said Councilwoman Pam Roach. “We need to buy their products and they must be a priority.”

To support our seniors and families, Pierce County is also providing additional resources to local food banks and senior centers.

The full list of newly funded programs is available below:

Economic Stabilization and Recovery Programs

Agriculture-Specific Personal Protective Equipment: $250,000

Tacoma Farmers’ Markets Mobile Market Project: $220,000

Establish Online Sales for Small Agricultural Businesses: $30,000

Community Response and Resilience

Foreclosure Prevention – Counseling and Mortgage Assistance: $2,200,000

Senior Center Support: $660,000

Emergency Food Network – Additional Funding: $500,000