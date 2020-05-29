Lakewood City Council Public Hearing regarding 2020 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Text amendments, June 1

The City of Lakewood City Council will be holding a public hearing for the 2020 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Text Amendments (CPAs) on June 1, 2020 at 7:00 pm, or soon thereafter. This hearing will take place in the City Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. All persons will have an opportunity to present their oral comments at the hearing.

If you have concerns about this matter and want those concerns to be known and considered, they must be presented at the hearing or prior to it. Written comments can be submitted to the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us prior to the hearing.

Once it is published, the staff report and Council meeting will be available for inspection by meeting date online prior to the public hearing at cityoflakewood.us/city-council/city-council-agendas/.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Speir, Long Range & Strategic Planning Manager

City of Lakewood

6000 Main Street

Lakewood, WA 98499

tspeir@cityoflakwood.us

COVID-19 Meeting Notice

The Lakewood City Council will hold its scheduled meetings to ensure essential city functions continue. Governor Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation 20-25 Stay Home – Stay Healthy was issued on March 23, 2020 and was extended to May 31, 2020. If this order is extended beyond the date of June 1, 2020, in-person attendance by members of the public will NOT be permitted, and public testimony for this public hearing will only be accepted via mail or email. Comments should be sent to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us. Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the City Council electronically.

Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa. Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen by telephone via Zoom: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 151082920.