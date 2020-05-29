How is COVID-19 Impacting Education, Youth, and Families?

Join us on June 1 at 5 p.m. for a discussion about the impacts of COVID-19 on the education system and students in Tacoma and Pierce County with a panel including Fahren Johnson (Greater Tacoma Community Foundation), L. Denice Randle (Peace Community Center), and Lori Parrish (Metropolitan Development Council).

These discussions hosted by Metropolitan Development Council and Tacoma Urban League are geared toward our communities that are not in the mainstream flow of information. The conversations will continue each Monday at 5PM throughout the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

To register for the June 1st conversation, click here. Registered guests will be sent login information ahead of the meeting.

The conversation will be recorded and made available on the MDC website at www.mdc-hope.org for those who cannot attend the live sessions. We hope you will join us!