Clover Park School Board adds special meeting June 1

LAKEWOOD, WASH—The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors has scheduled a special board meeting for Monday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held online using the ZOOM Web Conferencing and Meeting application.

The meeting agenda includes a report from the superintendent and review of the district’s accountability plan.

Individuals who wish to attend the meeting can do so by visiting the meeting webinar link. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join: 844790.

Detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website.

For more information, contact the Clover Park School District superintendent’s office, 253-583-5190.