11 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 29

Today we confirmed 11 new cases and no new deaths in Pierce County. Our total is 1,917 cases and 73 deaths.

Department of Health reports 25,239 Pierce County tests with 7.5% positive. Care facility negative tests are unavailable. About 83,000 tests aren’t yet assigned to a county. Our positive test rate is likely lower.

Read more about today’s cases and the rest of our data on our case count page.

How will we know when Pierce County is close to Phase 2?

The Governor will announce new criteria for Phase 2 effective June 1. See our case count page for updates.