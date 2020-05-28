Quarantine Cruise Night #7 is this Friday, May 29th, any time between 5-8 p.m. in Lakewood!
Enjoy a leisurely cruise, support a Chamber Member restaurant ~ and qualify to win a 35 Carat, Golden Yellow Quartz Gemstone (retail value $350) compliments of Diamond Designs Unlimited!
Gather your fellow house mates and hop in your car for a leisurely drive and takeout dinner.
No specific route to drive. Just choose your favorite, scenic route. Maybe you’ll see some familiar faces to wave to from a safe distance! Our favorite spot is a short drive through Fort Steilacoom Park. Just remember to pack out what you packed in if you’re planning on enjoying your meal there.
Make sure to practice social distancing by cruising with your household members only and stay inside your vehicles.
Congratulations to Ingra Lankford, this week’s lucky winner of a $50 gift certificate to the Black Bear Diner!
How to Win:
“Like” the Lakewood Chamber’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/lakewoodchamber.
Visit any of the following restaurants listed below on Quarantine Cruise Night, order a to-go or curbside pick-up meal, post a picture of your receipt on the Chamber’s Facebook Page.
We’ll select a random winner by June 2nd. Winner will be notified on our Facebook Page!
Participating Chamber Member Restaurants:
- Best Burgers of Lakewood
- Black Bear Diner
- Bruno’s Lakewood
- Carr’s Restaurant and Catering
- CASA MIA OF LAKEWOOD
- Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que of America
- Go Philly
- Hops N Drops Lakewood
- LaPalma Mexican Restaurant/Lakewood
Leave a Reply