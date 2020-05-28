Quarantine Cruise Night #7 is this Friday, May 29th, any time between 5-8 p.m. in Lakewood!

Enjoy a leisurely cruise, support a Chamber Member restaurant ~ and qualify to win a 35 Carat, Golden Yellow Quartz Gemstone (retail value $350) compliments of Diamond Designs Unlimited!

Hope we see you on the road!

Gather your fellow house mates and hop in your car for a leisurely drive and takeout dinner.

No specific route to drive. Just choose your favorite, scenic route. Maybe you’ll see some familiar faces to wave to from a safe distance! Our favorite spot is a short drive through Fort Steilacoom Park. Just remember to pack out what you packed in if you’re planning on enjoying your meal there.

Make sure to practice social distancing by cruising with your household members only and stay inside your vehicles.

Congratulations to Ingra Lankford, this week’s lucky winner of a $50 gift certificate to the Black Bear Diner!

How to Win:

“Like” the Lakewood Chamber’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/lakewoodchamber.

Visit any of the following restaurants listed below on Quarantine Cruise Night, order a to-go or curbside pick-up meal, post a picture of your receipt on the Chamber’s Facebook Page.

This week’s lucky winner will win this 35 carat, golden yellow quartz gemstone compliments of Diamond Designs. Retail value: $350.00!

We’ll select a random winner by June 2nd. Winner will be notified on our Facebook Page!

Participating Chamber Member Restaurants:

Best Burgers of Lakewood

Black Bear Diner

Bruno’s Lakewood

Carr’s Restaurant and Catering

CASA MIA OF LAKEWOOD

Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que of America

Go Philly

Hops N Drops Lakewood

LaPalma Mexican Restaurant/Lakewood