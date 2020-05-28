Pierce County offers masks to local businesses

Pierce County is providing free personal protective equipment (PPE) to businesses to help them comply with COVID-19 workplace safety practices and protect employees and customers.

This program is funded through $158 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act federal dollars. A total of $30 million will be focused on economic stabilization and recovery projects in Pierce County.

To receive PPE, businesses must fill out a PPE Request Form and indicate the type of PPE needed. Available PPE includes disposable, non-surgical masks and no-touch infrared forehead thermometers, while supplies last.

PPE will be distributed June 1-3 to businesses in Pierce County. Businesses that request PPE will receive additional details regarding pick-up locations in the county.

Businesses must be located in Pierce County to be eligible. For more information, contact the Pierce County Economic Development Department at (253) 798-6150 or PCBizPPE@piercecountywa.gov.

The city of Lakewood has partnered with the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce to help distribute the PPE to our business community.