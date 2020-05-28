Lakewood City Council Public Hearing regarding Fireworks, June 1

On Monday, June 1, at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony and receive additional information regarding proposed code amendments that would reduce the time during which certain fireworks are allowed from July 3 through July 5 to specified hours on July 4 only.

If you have concerns about this matter and want those concerns to be known and considered, they must be presented at the hearing or written comments can be submitted to the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us prior to the hearing.

This hearing will take place in the City Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. All persons will have an opportunity to present their oral comments at the hearing.

For further information about the public hearing please contact Heidi Wachter, City Attorney at 253-983-7704 or hwachter@cityoflakewood.us.



COVID-19 Meeting Notice

The Lakewood City Council will hold its scheduled meetings to ensure essential city functions continue, however due to Governor Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation 20-25 Stay Home – Stay Healthy issued on March 23, 2020 and extended to May 31, 2020 in-person attendance by members of the public is NOT permitted at this time. If this order is extended beyond the date of June 1, 2020, in-person attendance by members of the public will NOT be permitted, and public testimony for this public hearing will only be accepted via mail or email. Comments should be sent to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us. Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the City Council electronically.

Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa and those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen by telephone via Zoom: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 151082920.