Fircrest Grad Celebration on May 30

Nearly 50 Fircrest 2020 Graduates will be celebrated with a parade and festivities on Saturday, May 30, 2020 for the Fircrest Grad Celebration. This day as been proclaimed Fircrest Graduate Celebration Day by Mayor George and the Fircrest City Council. 11 local high schools and one college will be represented at the event and the Park will be decorated in the colors of each school.

The Celebration will begin with a parade of graduates through the main streets of Fircrest, The event will culminate at Fircrest Park on Electron and Spring Street where Mayor Hunter George and Councilmember Denny Waltier will present each graduate with copy of the proclamation. A photographer will be ready to capture the moment. There will also be a few surprises along the way for the graduates including a DJ, bubble magic with Councilmember Joe Barrentine, a balloon artist, formal portraits and a gift from a few local businesses.

All Fircrest graduates (high school and over) are invited to join the event. Grads are encouraged to wear their cap and gown and decorate their car. Prizes will be awarded for the THREE (3) most creative cars in the parade. Sponsors include: Fircrest Parks and Recreation; Kiwanis Club of Fircrest, Bliss Small Batch Creamery, Westside Pizza, Espresso Yourself, Fircrest Towing and Westside Disposal.

Please note: This event will follow all the guidelines to comply with the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” Order. Proper social distancing will be strictly maintained. This is a minimum of 6 feet from those that don’t live in the same household.

www.tpchd.org/healthy-people/diseases/stay-home-stay-healthy

For more information contact Judy at jschmidtke@cityoffircrest.net