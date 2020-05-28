DuPont Weekend Meal Assistance Deliveries

Submitted by Feeding Families DuPont.

If you live in the City of DuPont, and are in need of supplemental groceries this week, e-mail: feedingfamiliesdupont@gmail.com

ADDRESS & PHONE NUMBER

NUMBER OF PEOPLE IN HOUSEHOLD

YOUTH(S) AGE(S) (if applicable)

Feeding Families DuPont delivers weekend meal assistance to families in need. Packaged with care by Melanie Stone, and provided to you by the generous food and monetary contributions of your local DuPont community.

Some special accommodations, or pick up, can be arranged if needed, and on a case-by-case basis.

If you would like to receive assistance this week, or contribute to the program, please contact Melanie at 253-882-9498 or email feedingfamiliesdupont@gmail.com.

In the meantime, please make use of the DuPont Free Pantry located at City Hall, 1700 Civic Drive. It is open 24/7 to accommodate all schedules.

No questions asked. We are all in this together! Stay safe and healthy!