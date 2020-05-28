Clover Park High School’s Wheeler named ACTE Region V teacher of the year

Clover Park High School (CPHS) business and marketing teacher Kitti Wheeler earned teacher of the year honors from Region V of the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE).

The honor makes Wheeler one of five finalists for the ACTE’s national teacher of the year award.

“I believe this award is about opportunity, student success and the experience of watching students grow,” Wheeler said. “The students trusted me and took a risk to get involved in the DECA program and opening a new student store, and I was able to watch them grown and help them achieve great things.”

The award recognizes the finest career and technical teachers at the middle/secondary school level who have demonstrated innovation in the classroom, commitment to their students and dedication to the improvement of Career and Technical Education in their institutions and communities.

“Kitti is dedicated to students and equitable education for all,” said director of career and college readiness Diane Carver. “She truly believes in all of her students and strives to give them the opportunities that will help them become successful in their futures.”