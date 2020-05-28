Candidate Espizona challenges Reykdahl on denying online public school funding

Submitted by Friends of Maia Espinoza.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal has denied new transfer students funding for online public schools, instead electing to keep the money in schools they no longer attend.

Washington law provides that students who transfer to a public online school will not lose their state funding. Maia Espinoza, the opponent of Chris Reykdal in the upcoming election for State Superintendent stated, “It’s unfortunate that Mr. Reykdal continues to encourage the weaponizing of elected office against those he doesn’t agree with. Mr. Reykdal should do the right thing. These parents are not asking for special treatment, just want what they are legally entitled to.”

Reykdal previously encouraged the State Legislature to punish counties who opposed transportation tax increases by slashing their infrastructure funding. “I will be a Superintendent that returns the power of education back to the parents and teachers.” Espinoza announced her run last March, citing her opposition to Reykdal’s statewide policy of forcing young students, even those in Kindergarten, to attend sexuality education classes.