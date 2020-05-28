16 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 28

On May 28, we confirmed 16 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is 1,907 cases.

We’re reporting 1 new death, a Tacoma man in his 70s with underlying health conditions. Our total is 73 deaths.

Department of Health reports 24,558 Pierce County tests with 7.6% positive. Care facility negative tests are unavailable. About 82,000 tests aren’t yet assigned to a county. Our positive test rate is likely lower.

How will we know when Pierce County is close to Phase 2?

A county must have fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period to apply to move to Phase 2 early. For Pierce County, this means fewer than 90 new cases over a 14-day period, or an average of about 6 new cases per day. In the last 14 days we had 167 new cases, an average of about 12 new cases per day.

We’ll report this number with our case data each day.

Read more about today’s cases and the rest of our data on our case count page.