Lakewood United Virtual Meeting, May 29

Lakewood United will meet on Friday, May 29 at 12 Noon to hear a presentation by Ms. Lori Karnes, RS, Environmental Health Specialist III, Food and Community Safety, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department titled “Moving Pierce County Forward During COVID-19”.

To join our Zoom Meeting click here.

Meeting ID: 773 2875 0439

Password: 5QyBmh

Details: What will the next coming weeks and months look like as we return to our normal day-to-day activities during COVID-19? When can we begin to go back to the library, gym or out to dinner?

Join us for a conversation with Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department for updates and an opportunity to get your questions answered. Lori Karnes, an Environmental Health Specialist, will be joining us to give an update on the current situation and how we can collectively move forward to reopening.