Lakewood City Council Plans Final Action Regarding Property

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Lakewood City Council will, at its public meeting on the 15th day of June 2020 at 7:00 p.m., consider taking the final action of authorizing legal proceedings if necessary to acquire by condemnation certain real property interests in the following subject property for park purposes. The subject property is identified as: 12616 47th Avenue SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, Pierce County Tax Parcel No. 0219123032.

The June 15, 2020, City Council Regular Meeting will be held at City Hall Council Chambers, located at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that all persons interested may appear at such time and place and be heard regarding the proposed ordinance.

Agenda items are subject to change up to and including the time of the meetings; items may be added or dropped. Please call the City Clerk (253) 983-7705, or stop by City Hall, located at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. The agendas are also available on the City’s website at: www.cityoflakewood.us. Public meetings are accessible to all members of the public. If you require accommodations, please call the City Clerk at least three (3) days prior to the meeting.

COVID-19 Meeting Notice

The Lakewood City Council will hold its scheduled meetings to ensure essential city functions continue, however due to Governor Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation 20-25 Stay Home – Stay Healthy issued on March 23, 2020, in-person attendance by members of the public is NOT permitted at this time.

Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa

Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen by telephone via Zoom: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 151082920.

Participation in Public Comments and public testimony on Public Hearings will only be accepted via mail or email at this time. Comments should be sent to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us. Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the City Council electronically. Comments received after that deadline will be provided to the City Council after the meeting.