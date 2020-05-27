Fircrest Pool Construction and Swim Season Update

I hope you are all staying safe and healthy during the current pandemic. As we approach the time of year when the City would usually be getting ready to open the pool, I want to provide an update on the pool construction and how it will affect the 2020 swim season.

Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the new pool was on track to open in mid- to late June. But the crisis forced all construction work to shut down for a while, and when it resumed it did so under new health guidelines designed to protect the construction workers. That means the work is moving slower because fewer workers can be inside the new pool house during construction.

Kassel and Associates, the builder, is being innovative as it navigates the new worksite regulations. As a result, we are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to open the pool in August for a brief swim season.

That timeframe depends on various things falling into place. First, pool construction has to get completed, and while the builder is doing great things, they have to deal with suppliers and vendors that are coping with the effects of the pandemic as well. Once the builder turns the pool over to the City, we will need to equip and furnish it, get trained on the new pool systems, and hire and train staff in order to open to the public. The timeframe also depends on the Governor’s reopening strategy. Under current guidelines, we cannot open the pool until Phase 3 of the Governor’s strategy, and Phase 3 only permits opening at less than 50% capacity.

The City remains hopeful that we will be able to have a grand opening for the new pool and have a shortened swim season. As we move through the summer, we will continue to post updates to the City website and Facebook, as well as on City buildings.

Stay safe and healthy!

Scott Pingel, City Manager

The post Pool Construction and Swim Season Update appeared first on City of Fircrest website.