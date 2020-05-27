City of DuPont & Northwest Landing’s 2020 4th of July Hometown Celebration Postponed

In a joint decision with the Parks & Recreation Agency, City Council, and City staff the City of DuPont and Northwest Landing have postponed their annual 4th of July Hometown Celebration for 2020, which includes the fireworks show. This decision was made with an abundance of caution, in keeping with the Governor’s phased re-opening.

Current public health guidelines, well into the summer, would only allow gatherings up to 50 people while maintaining physical distancing.

“The health and safety of our community, volunteers, and staff is the foundation for all our decision making. While postponing this event is a disappointing decision, it is the most responsible one” said Mayor Frederick

However, in keeping with the guidelines, smaller alternative family activities will be offered. These will be announced on the City of DuPont and Northwest Landing websites in the coming weeks. We look forward to coming back bigger and better in 2021!

“This was a difficult but necessary decision, and we look forward to future celebrations” said Northwest Landing Director David Sadlemyer.

Both the City of DuPont and Northwest Landing look forward to when we can come together again and celebrate the events that make our community so special.

Additional Information:

City of DuPont website: www.dupontwa.gov

Northwest Landing websites: www.nwlandingroa.org / www.nwlandingcoa.org