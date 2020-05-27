16 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 27

Today we confirmed 16 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is 1,893 cases. Our 14-day rate per 100,000 people is 19.4.

We’re reporting 1 new death, a Tacoma woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions. Our total is 76 deaths.

Department of Health reports 24,191 Pierce County tests with 7.3% positive. Care facility negative tests are unavailable. About 81,000 tests aren’t yet assigned to a county. Our positive test rate is likely lower.

Read more about today’s cases and the rest of our data on our case count page.