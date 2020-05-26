The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit CTAG May 28 Meeting Agenda

The Pierce Transit Community Transportation Advisory Group (CTAG) will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 5:30 pm. See the meeting agenda here and call 253-215-8782 to join. Meeting ID is 865 9856 6909.

