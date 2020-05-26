Lakewood Public Hearing on Six-Year (2021-2026) Transportation Improvement Program, June 1

On Monday, June 1, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony and receive additional information regarding the City of Lakewood 2021-2026 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program. The objective of the review is to assure consistency with comprehensive planning, to review the work accomplished under the plan, and to determine current transportation needs, including any new or enhanced bicycle or pedestrian facilities identified as needed to promote non-motorized transit.

If you have concerns about this matter and want those concerns to be known and considered, they must be presented at the hearing or written comments can be submitted to the City Clerk via email at bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us or mailed to 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499, prior to the hearing.

This hearing will take place in the City Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. All persons will have an opportunity to present their oral comments at the hearing.

COVID19 Notice: Should Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation Stay Home – Stay Healthy still be in place, in-person attendance by members of the public will NOT be permitted. Comments can be submitted to the City Clerk via email at bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us or mailed to 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499, prior to the hearing.

Residents can virtually attend the Public Hearing by watching live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa

Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in by telephone via Zoom: Dial +1 (253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 151-082-920.

For further information about the program, please call Weston Ott, Transportation Division Manager, at 253-983-7725. Copies of the 2021-2026 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program can be viewed on the City’s website at cityoflakewood.us/public_works_engineering/public-works-engineering-related-documents/ or examined at the City of Lakewood, Public Works Engineering Department, 6000 Main Street SW, 2nd floor, Lakewood, Washington.

Briana Schumacher, City Clerk