Clover Park School District 2020-21 budget forum May 27

LAKEWOOD, WASH—The public is invited to learn about Clover Park School District’s 2020-21 draft budget at a virtual community forum at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, using the ZOOM Web Conferencing and Meeting application.

Individuals who wish to attend this forum can do so by visiting the meeting webinar link. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join: 028148.

You may also join via telephone: US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799. Webinar ID: 933 5129 0002.

The forum will feature preliminary revenues and enrollment for the 2020-21 school year.

For more information about the budget forum, contact Teri Hebert at thebert@cloverpark.k12.wa.us.