Caring for Kids at Work

Caring for Kids continues to work every day providing for kids and families in need in our community. Food is our major focus, but we are also handing out backpacks (500 +), school supplies, clothing, hygiene products and toys as well. We drop off food and toys every week at Lakeview Elementary and Tillicum Community Center. Twice a week we fill the Springbrook Park Food Closet.

One of the most exciting things that happened is we supported Mardele Dews Ford to start her non-profit, Arrowhead Kids First. She is a wonderful dedicated volunteer who lives at the 46 unit Arrowhead Apartments. We helped her by paying for her non-profit status, helping her with food, toys, hygiene products, supplies, tables and chairs for her summer camp. The kids that live there are in Steilacoom School District, one of the three districts we serve.

Over the last two months we have been able to purchase 3,450 Disney books for $2 each from FirstBook, a non-profit that helps schools and non-profits with discount books. The Disney books are worth $17 each and have silver around the outside of the pages. They are wonderful!

In June we will be moving to our new building! We have been packing and organizing every day. The Alfaretta House, which is a storage area, is now full.

The three Ready to Learn Fairs are questionable this year, and we will have to work on an alternative way of distributing the large amounts of school supplies, backpacks, etc. First of all, the move!

If you would like to help us, you can donate canned meals and fruit. You can drop the donation off at the Clover Park main administration building just inside the front door. In addition we can also use socks and underwear of all sizes.

If you have questions please email carekids@comcast.net or call 253-279-9777.