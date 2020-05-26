Bored? Curran Orchard needs your help

Submitted by CORE.

Getting a bit of fresh air and exercise while maintaining social distancing are critical for many of us during the ongoing COVID 19 crisis.

Although group activities are still off limits, the Curran Apple Orchard is seeking help to haul branches to nearby dumpsters.

Since the COVID 19 situation led to the cancellation of several pruning parties in late Spring, we were unable to pick up all of the branches.

As a result, we need YOUR help placing branches on tarps and dragging them to provided dumpsters.

Interested people should contact apples@curranappleorchard.com to discuss their availability.

We ask all volunteers to wear work gloves, face masks and maintain social distances.

We look forward to seeing you in the future!