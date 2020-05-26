3 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 26

Today we confirmed 3 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is 1,877 cases. Data processing delays over the holiday may be the cause of today’s low number of new cases.

We’re reporting 1 new death, a Tacoma woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions. Our total is 75 deaths.

Department of Health reports 23,972 Pierce County tests with 7.4% positive. Care facility negative tests are unavailable. About 81,000 tests aren’t yet assigned to a county. Our positive test rate is likely lower.

Read more about today’s cases and the rest of our data on our case count page.