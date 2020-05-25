Tacoma Arts Live’s 2020 Gala: Garden of Delights Moves to a Virtual Event

TACOMA, WASH.- Due to the extension of Governor Inslee’s “Stay Home” mandate, Tacoma Arts Live’s annual gala takes a new shape as it pivots from the traditionally formal, in-person occasion to a creative digitally produced live experience. Tacoma Arts Live’s 2020 Gala: Garden of Delights is a fundraiser to support education through the arts programs on Friday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m. The Gala will stream on YouTube Live and Facebook Live and is free to view and guests are encouraged to register in advance to participate in the auction.

The event will share entertainment provided by Enjoy Productions and several deluxe auction packages. Additionally, an online silent auction begins May 23 through June 1.

Patrons who already purchased tickets to the in-person Gala will receive a Party Package delivered to their home that includes specialty cocktail ingredients and other festive party surprises to enjoy during the main event. Guests who register in advance to bid online will be invited to join an exclusive virtual happy hour that will share step-by-step instructions to create their cocktails for the night.

Tacoma Arts Live has developed one of the largest arts education programs in the nation. This annual gala supports Tacoma Arts Live’s education through the arts programs, which serve between 55,000 students, teachers, and family members annually through a rich blend of services in the South Sound region and beyond. Tacoma Arts Live invests in the future by providing dynamic programs that focus on shared growth and expression and using the arts as a tool for social development.

Costumes are encouraged! Guests can have some fun at home by dressing up in Garden of Delights themed costumes! Think forest creatures, gnomes, fairies, and more.

The Tacoma Arts Live 2020 Gala: Garden of Delights is free to watch, but to participate in giving, we ask that guests register early for the online auction. To make a donation in advance, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free at 1.800.291.7593, or online at TacomaArtsLive.org.