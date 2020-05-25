Lakewood Senior Activity Center: Stay active with Fay

The Lakewood Senior Activity Center just released its second exercise class video to offer the opportunity for its members to remain active while at home.

The center remains closed, but staff want to make sure its members stay connected.

Center staff misses its members and hopes people are finding ways to remain active — whether through online exercise classes like this, walks outside or by completing favorite activities like knitting, woodworking, painting photography.

Please take check in on each other, stay active and LSAC staff hope to be able to see all its members’ smiling faces soon.