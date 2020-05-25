Candidate Larry Seaquist Denounces Expensive Pierce County Health Care Consultant

Submitted by Larry Seaquist Campaign.

The News Tribune reports that retired Army Major General Dr. Ken Farmer, a Pierce County resident and contributor to Bruce Dammeier’s political campaign fund, has received a $20,000 per month, six-month contract to advise the Pierce County Executive on COVID-19 recovery.

“Now is not the time to be wasting CARES Act dollars on an expensive consultant,” said Larry Seaquist. “Congress passed the CARES Act with a specific purpose: ‘To provide emergency assistance and health care response for individuals, families, and businesses affected by the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.’ That money should be going exactly where Congress intended: to virus testing, to support for our most needy citizens, and to helping our businesses restart so people can get back to work,” said Seaquist, a former State Representative and candidate for Pierce County Executive.

“We already know the economic crash will force major cuts to the county budget,” Seaquist continued. “Public health experts are already on the County payroll, and I’m sure there are many local hospital and business leaders ready to volunteer their skills if needed. We’re in a new world now. The virus has upended our communities. We will find all the expert advice we need right here in our communities and among the many social service agencies already at work across the county.”

Seaquist notes that General Farmer was in charge at Walter Reed Army Medical Center during the years when large numbers of severely wounded soldiers were being cared for at that historic Washington DC military hospital. Shortly after, Investigative journalists from the Washington post reported serious problems at Walter Reed.

“Governor Inslee has laid out an excellent roadmap for reopening,” said Seaquist. “And the Centers for Disease Control have just issued detailed technical guidelines for schools and businesses. We’ve studied the crisis enough, let’s start pulling ourselves out of this hole. It is going to take every dollar of the Federal money to help people get back to work with confidence that we are on track to firmly corral the virus.”