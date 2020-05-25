30 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 23-24

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on May 24 and 14 new cases on May 23. Our total is 1,867 cases. We’re reporting 1 new death, a Puyallup woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions. Our total is 74 deaths.

Department of Health reports 23,462 Pierce County residents were tested for COVID-19 and 7.4% were positive, as of May 22. This doesn’t include negative tests from long-term care facilities or approx. 76,000 tests not yet assigned to a county. This means our positive test rate is likely lower.

Read more about today’s cases and the rest of our data on our case count page.