Virtual Memorial Day Observance presented by Tacoma Historical Society

Each year on Memorial Day, Tacoma Historical Society sponsors a ceremony and observance of this solemn national holiday at Tacoma’s War Memorial Park to honor those who’ve given their lives in service to their country.

Due to restrictions on public assembly amidst concerns for public health, a public event was not possible this year. Consequently a virtual reproduction of the event was organized and filmed by Tacoma Historical Society and volunteers from partner organizations.

The virtual observance will be presented live on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, at 11am.

It can be viewed on the Tacoma Historical Society YouTube Channel and Facebook Page, via the following links:

This program is supported by the Charlotte (Polly) Medlock Fund. Also, our thanks to Tacoma Creates for support of our public events. Funding has also been provided by Humanities Washington and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan of 2020.