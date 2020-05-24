Tooter’s Damn memoir available for Kindle readers

On April 21, 2020 William Elder shared the story of his mother living through the Spanish Flu of 1918. That story was an excerpt from Elder’s memoir about his mother titled, “Tooter’s Damn!: a country girl looks at her life”. More than a few readers asked if they could buy a copy. Read on to learn more.

From William Elder…

A girl from rural North Carolina, from a working family – what other kind was there then – growing up joyously, openly, freely, early married, early windowed, became a hard-working young woman who met and married a Marine, while working on East Main Street, in Norfolk, Virginia, then a notorious red-light district.

They moved to California in 1929, via a T-Model Ford, learning along the way. There, Bill, her husband, my father, worked for Joan Crawford and Doug Fairbanks. Rosalie and Bill had two daughters in California, finally returning to Norfolk.

There they struggled to get into business and, after being being wiped out twice, finally established Elders Corner. That’s where me, and my family, grew up, sustained by my mother, after my father’s early death. My sisters and I went off to college from there.

Elder’s Corner made me such the man as I am today. Tooter’s Damn!’s words spill her secrets about these doings in her own special detail.