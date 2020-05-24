Master Gardeners Saturday Talks to be Offered Online

Submitted by Pierce County Master Gardeners.

Saturday Talks at the Puyallup Demo Garden to be offered online using Zoom!

Join Pierce County Master Gardeners Karlina Packard and Faith Potter for these upcoming Saturday Talks.

On May 23, the topic will be Veterbrate Pests – What’s Eating My Garden? Are you troubled by vertebrate pests (deer, rabbits, raccoons and more)? Join this Zoom talk to learn how to tell who’s who and what to do!

On June 6, Pollinators & Beneficial Insects will be discussed. Find out how beneficial insects and pollinators help your garden and how to attract them.

Watch for future Saturday Zoom Talks announcements throughout the Summer!

MAY 23, 10AM – VERTEBRATES:

wsu.zoom.us/j/97913762345

Meeting ID: 979 1376 2345

Call in by phone option: +1 646 558 8656

JUNE 6, 10AM – POLLINATORS:

wsu.zoom.us/j/96750166347

Meeting ID: 967 5016 6347

Call in by phone option: +1 646 558 8656