Clover Park High School shares The Arlington Project virtual ceremony

LAKEWOOD, WASH—Every Memorial Day for each of the last 12 years has included a transformation of the front lawn at Clover Park High School (CPHS). Nearly 7,000 markers line the grass, each one representing a fallen member of the armed services since Sept. 11, 2001.

The Arlington Project is a school-wide endeavor that asks students and staff to work together to create a meaningful display to honor the Memorial Day holiday. This year, due to the statewide school closure, The Arlington Project was not able to be completed.

“Putting The Arlington Project together every year takes the efforts of every member of our school,” said CPHS Principal Tim Stults. “It demonstrates the true character of our school community, and I am always exceptionally proud of how our students and staff come together to create this field of honor.”

The markers may be absent this year, but the students and staff at CPHS still remain committed to celebrating Memorial Day to its fullest. Clover Park School District (CPSD) has created a virtual ceremony to acknowledge The Arlington Project and pay respects to the fallen soldiers we honor each year at this time.

“We are so grateful for our community and those who have given up so much to keep us safe at home,” said Superintendent Ron Banner. “We are saddened to be unable to create The Arlington Project display this year, but we are committed to continuing this tradition for many years to come.”

The Arlington Project virtual ceremony is available for viewing on the CPSD YouTube channel.