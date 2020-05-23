Metro Parks Wins Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award from ESRI

For more than a half-century, ESRI has been leading the way in GIS technologies and is used by more than 350,000 organizations worldwide.

Metro Parks is the only local government in Washington State to earn their Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) award. The SAG is considered one of the industry’s highest honors and given to only approximately 1% of organizations eligible for the honor.

Winners from around the globe are selected directly by the company’s founder to acknowledge pioneering uses of geospatial technology to solve some of the world’s most pressing issues.

Among the projects cited for MetroParks selection for this honor, are:

A homelessness response portal designed to provide data to assist the city in their response to provide services throughout the community.

Conversion of our paper-based system for mapping, managing, and maintaining over 5,000 trees, representing 149 species located throughout our parks as part of Metro Parks’ curated collection.

Using drone technology to identify and map assets in areas of Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium and Northwest Trek so animals didn’t have to be relocated or exhibits closed to develop the mapping.

Developing a web GIS site for staff to easily access information all across the district. The resource is already proving to be a valuable tool. Staff accessed the site more than 650 times during the month of April alone.

