There’s No Place Like Home! Dog And Family Reunited After Nearly Year Apart

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

TACOMA, WA — Earlier this month, we had our very own Dorothy at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Nikita came to us in rough shape. Her neck showed clear signs of trauma, and she needed some extra TLC and medical care while with us. But that’s not where her story ends, Nikita, like any pet who comes to us, was scanned for a microchip. This sweet Siberian Husky’s microchip information told us that she belonged to a family in Kansas!

Nikita leaving the shelter!

Many Siberian Huskies are notorious escape artists, and Nikita is no different! Last August, Nikita got out. Her distraught family hung up posters, checked the shelter but sadly, they were also in the middle of moving from Washington to Kansas.

Her owner Jason shared, “We have had her since she was eight weeks old. Nikita was like my little baby. I couldn’t go anywhere without her. Sadly, we had to leave in September. It was the hardest thing I’ve had to do.”

Once we scanned Nikita and found the updated info on her chip, we got in touch with Jason to arrange the happy reunion! Jason reached out to a pet transport company that helped Nikita click her red heels all the way home.

Prior to Nikita arriving home, Jason shared, “We are excited to have her home. We can’t wait until she gets here. My wife was pregnant at the time, and Nikita loved laying on my wife’s belly. I am so excited for her to meet my son. Nikita is an amazing and sweet dog, I can’t thank you guys enough for contacting us about her.”

Nikita with her family in Kansas!

After almost a year apart and nearly 2,000 miles traveled, Nikita was reunited with her family this past weekend! Jason shared, “She came in early this morning, arriving safe and sound! The first thing she wanted to do was lay and rest next to her old friend!”

Happy Tails to Nikita and her family! Did you know the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County offers low-cost pet microchip to the public for just $25, which includes national registration? No appointment is necessary. The procedure takes only a minute and can be done anytime from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm Monday through Friday.