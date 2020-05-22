Steilacoom Town Administrator’s May 22 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – June 2, 2020, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – June 8, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – June 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Preservation and Review Board – May 27, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Town Offices Closed:

Town offices will be closed Monday, May 25th, in observance of Memorial Day.

Business, Rental, and Utility Assistance Programs:

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress. The CARES Act provides fast and direst economic assistance for American workers, families, and small businesses, and preserves jobs. The Town received funding through the State of Washington and the Mayor and Town

Council authorized funds to be used for the following programs:

1. Town of Steilacoom Business Assistance Program. Business Assistance Application

2. Town of Steilacoom Utility Assistance Program. Utility Assistance Application

3. Town of Steilacoom Rental Assistance Program. Rental Assistance Application

To apply, residents should download the appropriate application form from the Town’s official website, fill it out, and submit it to:

Town of Steilacoom

Attn: Paul Loveless

1030 Roe Street

Steilacoom, Washington 98388

The programs are subject to funding limitations and submitting and application does not guarantee funds will be awarded.

Census 2020: You Count – Respond at 2020census.gov:

If you have not already done so, please go to 2020census.gov to respond online (preferred option). You may also respond by phone at 844.330.2020. Phone lines are experiencing high volumes so if at all possible, please respond online.

Litter:

Town staff is spending an increasing amount of time picking up excessive litter that is being dumped along the streets and at the Community Center. Please put litter in its proper place and refrain from using the Community Center as a dumping ground.

Community Services:

Summer Camp:

The Town is currently registering for Summer Camp. Additional information available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076.

Public Safety:

Significant events from Public Safety for the past week:

129 total incidents

69 traffic stops

7 medical aid responses

7 parking enforcement responses

9 suspicious circumstance/security checks

1 report of burglary

2 reports of domestic disturbance

2 reports of fraud

1 report of harassment

1 report of motor vehicle hit and run

Reports of identity theft via unauthorized unemployment/employment assistance benefits continue to increase. Please visit tinyurl.com/ybsnfrae to report becoming a victim and for assistance with identity theft protection.

Your Public Safety Officers remain healthy and able to meet our mission in our community during the pandemic.

Social Distancing Violation Reporting:

On March 30, 2020, Governor Inslee requested citizens not use the 911 system to report possible violations of the social distancing guidelines but instead contact the local law enforcement agency. Please visit townofsteilacoom.org and select Social Distancing for more information on reporting violations. Business violations can be reported online at coronavirus.wa.gov/business-workers.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued maintaining rights-of-way throughout Town including spending an increasing amount of time picking up litter; applied herbicide throughout Town; swept streets; worked with various developers including Norberg Estates; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Water/Sewer crew repairing the Sunnyside pump station pump #1 damaged by materials/items inappropriately flushed into the sewer system; installed a new service and performed a service inspection in the 1000 block of Short Street; assisted the Water/Sewer crew with the installation of a new water service on Walnut Lane; continued work on the Steilacoom Boulevard project; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired pump #1 at the Sunnyside pump station; completed final inspections for the water main in Norberg Estates; worked with a contractor repairing a sewer service line in the 500 block of Main Street; and performed other routine maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed buildings and grounds maintenance activities including and mowing. They also installed the flower baskets and flags in the downtown core. Additionally, extra effort was expended on litter control and garbage can maintenance due to an increase in walkers throughout Town. The crew also reapplied or reattached signs, barricades, and caution tape on the park’s equipment damaged by vandals and/or weather conditions.