Statewide Flag Lowering to Honor Coronavirus Victims

Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor of the Victims of the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, May 24, 2020 or first thing Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.