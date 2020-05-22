Recognizing Lakewood’s Public Works professionals

The week of May 18-22 marks National Public Works Week, a week singled out to recognize the important role public works professionals play in our communities.

From infrastructure to facilities and services, the work completed by these individuals is vital to creating sustainable and resilient cities. This includes creating safe communities where quality of life and the well-being of residents takes priority.

In Lakewood the city’s infrastructure needs, including transportation improvement projects and day-to-day maintenance needs of roads, signs, parks and public facilities, just to name a few, are prioritized by the city’s public works and operations and maintenance teams.

These professionals include engineers, managers and maintenance staff. They are all responsible for rebuilding, improving and protecting the city’s transportation, storm drainage, streets, buildings and other structures.

The health, safety and comfort of Lakewood residents greatly depends on these facilities and services.

As the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent public health guidelines forced most Washingtonians to remain home in 2020, Lakewood’s public works and maintenance teams showed their commitment to maintaining continuity of services by continuing essential services like inspections, infrastructure review, planning and facilities maintenance.

The Lakewood City Council is grateful for these dedicated employees and their continued efforts to maintain the public health of our community.

As such, the council officially proclaimed the week of May 17-23, 2020 as National Public Works Week in the city and urged all citizens and civic organizations to recognize the contributions which public works personnel make every day to our health, safety and comfort and quality of life.