Mountain View Funeral Home Offering Virtual Memorial Day Service to Honor American Heroes

Submitted by Mountain View Funeral Home.

Mountain View Memorial Park in Lakewood is hosting its annual Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 25 from 2-3 p.m. in the Garden of Honor. The service will be virtual this year, and not open to public visitors.

The service honoring veterans will include flag raising, the Patriot Guard Riders, Joint Base Lewis McChord brass quintet, and special remarks from keynote speaker Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive. Members representing the Pierce County Veterans Advisory Council will participate in the service.

Mountain View Memorial Park’s Garden of Honor is located at 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW Lakewood, WA 98499.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VIEW MEMORIAL PARK

For more than 100 years Mountain View Memorial Park has been part of the life of the people of Tacoma and Lakewood. Mountain View has 160 acres of property, 110 of which have been fully developed for cemetery use. These include five veteran’s sections and 53 other burial gardens. The first burial took place in 1915 and since then more than 100,000 interments have occurred in the cemetery. The cemetery hosts about 1,000 burials a year and serves approximately 1,400 families a year with funeral services. As the cemetery continues to grow and develop it is committed to preserving the beauty and peacefulness of the park. The cemetery features an array of flora and fauna including 181 different varieties of trees, 575 rhododendrons, a prize winning rose garden and many varieties of birds and wildlife.

For more information visit www.mountainviewtacoma.com Address: 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.