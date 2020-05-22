Marina and Golf Course now open

Point Defiance Marina and Meadow Park Golf Course have reopened with limited services. We are eager to help you get out on the water or back to the greens with new safety and social distancing measures in place.

We know that you are excited to get back to these outdoor recreation activities and we are excited to welcome you! We ask for patience as we all work together to stay healthy and follow new guidelines designed to keep you and our staff safe.

Due to the financial impacts of COVID-19 to Metro Parks Tacoma, and the subsequent lay-offs and furloughs of staff, we are not yet able to return to full operations. We appreciate your continued support as we work to balance your needs with the financial circumstances of the District.

What should you expect when visiting the golf course or marina? Take a look:

