Mann and Woodbrook middle school virtual tours available for online viewing

LAKEWOOD, WASH—Students and staff from Mann and Woodbrook middle schools will move to Clover Park School District’s newest school, Dr. Claudia Thomas Middle School, this fall. For those who want one last look at their old school, virtual tours of the Mann and Woodbrook middle school buildings are now available for viewing online.

Both Mann and Woodbrook have long histories serving students in the Lakewood area. Mann opened in 1959 while Woodbrook welcomed students for the first time in 1963.

The virtual tours are an opportunity for current students, alumni and community members to view the buildings one final time. The virtual tours let viewers stroll through the halls, visit the gym and common areas and even peek into a few classrooms.

Mann and Woodbrook middle schools were due to close at the end of this school year, and opportunities were scheduled this month for alumni to walk the halls of their former schools before their final closures.

However, due to the statewide closure of school facilities to on-site instruction for the remainder of the school year, the buildings are permanently closed and the originally scheduled tours had to be canceled.