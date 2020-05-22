Lakewood Hearing Examiner hearings temporarily suspended

On May 13, 2020 the city of Lakewood executed Proclamation 2020-05-14 temporarily suspending the time period in which the Hearing Examiner must hold public hearings.

The temporary suspension was issued due to the current public health crisis around COVID-19 and the need to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public.

Under the proclamation the Community and Economic Development director is instructed not to schedule hearings or pending hearings for applications currently in the review process until July 6, 2020.

The following land use applications deemed complete by the city are pending before the Hearing Examiner:

LU-20-00014 Tacoma Golf and Country Club Plat Alteration

LU-20-00017 Thomas Middle School Land Use Modification

LU-19-00263 Pierce College Land Use Modification

These applications are impacted by the temporary suspension. Additional applications are currently in the land use application review stage, and will require review by the Hearing Examiner. Despite the temporary suspension, the city will continue to accept new land use permit applications that may require review by the Hearing Examiner.

This proclamation also impacts discretionary permits including:

Appeal of Administrative Determination,

Conditional Use Permits,

Land Use Permit Modification,

Master Facilities Plan,

Plat Alteration,

Plat Amendment,

Preliminary Plats,

Planned Development Districts,

Shoreline Conditional Use Permits,

Shoreline Substantial Development Permit,

Shoreline Variance,

Site-Specific Rezones, and

Variance Applications.