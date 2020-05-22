The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

9 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases reported May 22

By Leave a Comment

Today we confirmed 9 new cases in Pierce County. Our total is 1,840 cases. We’re reporting 1 new death, a Bonney Lake woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions. Our total is 73 deaths.

Department of Health reports 22,552 Pierce County residents were tested for COVID-19 and 7.6% were positive, as of May 20. This doesn’t include negative tests from long-term care facilities or approx. 76,000 tests not yet assigned to a county. This means our positive test rate is likely lower.

Read more about today’s cases and the rest of our data on our case count page.

Print This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *