Workforce Plan Open for 30-Day Public Comment

WorkForce Central has released a draft of the 2020-2024 Pierce County Local Integrated Workforce Plan on behalf of the Pierce County Workforce Development Council and is encouraging public comment from businesses, labor organizations, institutions of higher education, primary stakeholders, and the general public.

The plan is available for review on WorkForce Central’s website and is open for public comment for 30 days, May 20 – June 19, 2020.

WorkForce Central carries out the vision of Chief Local Elected Officials and the Pierce County Workforce Development Council by coordinating, administering, and advancing the work of the workforce development system. Their work strengthens the Pierce County economy by identifying skill gaps between jobseekers and employment opportunities, fostering data-driven decision making, and connecting workforce development partners into a cohesive, collaborative, and effective network.

Once finalized, the 2020-2024 Pierce County Local Integrated Workforce Plan will help guide regional solutions for workforce development throughout Pierce County.