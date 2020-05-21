Washington State Labor Council Endorses Beth Doglio for Congress

Submitted by Beth Doglio Campaign.

At the Washington State Labor Council’s COPE Convention this weekend, delegates voted to give State Rep. Beth Doglio the Labor Council’s sole endorsement in the race for Washington’s 10th Congressional District.

“I am humbled to have the sole endorsement of the Washington State Labor Council in this race and to be supported by so many unions representing frontline workers,” said Doglio. “This endorsement reflects my thirty-year history of working side-by-side with labor to deliver wins for working people and it demonstrates my commitment to fighting for the same in Congress. Our state is the template for national action – the best path to economic recovery is by lifting up our country’s working families and supporting strong labor movements.”

“In this uncertain and challenging time, working people deserve leaders in Congress they can trust to fight for them – there is no doubt that’s Beth Doglio,” said WSLC President Larry Brown. “Leading efforts to strengthen prevailing wages, allow part-time workers to organize, and protect the health of firefighters and first responders, Beth Doglio has been a champion for the needs of working people in Washington state, now we need her doing the same in Washington D.C.”

“As an activist and in the legislature, Beth Doglio has proven to be an incredible partner for our state’s workers and labor community,” said WSLC Secretary Treasurer April Sims. “With Beth’s collaborative and effective leadership in Congress, we will have a strong advocate for a robust, worker-centered agenda – someone dedicated to creating an economy where all workers can succeed and thrive – with the vision and experience to make it happen.”

The State Labor Council joins a wide array of labor unions that have endorsed Doglio, including UFCW 21 (grocery, retail, and healthcare workers), WFSE (state employees), IAM 751 (machinists), Iron Workers Local 86, and firefighter unions representing DuPont, Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater, Thurston County, and West Pierce County firefighters.

Momentum for Doglio’s campaign continues to accelerate – on Saturday, she also won the endorsement of the Pierce County Democrats, who joined over 120 elected officials, as well as leading progressive organizations like the League of Conservation Voters, LPAC, Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC and the Washington State Progressive Caucus, in supporting her campaign for Congress.

Learn more at BethDoglio.com.