R-90 Petition signing available at St. Frances Cabrini Church, May 23

Submitted by St. Frances Cabrini Parisioners.

Parishioners from St. Frances Cabrini Parish, 5717 108th St. SW, Lakewood, will have Referendum 90 petitions to sign on Saturday, May 23 from 9 AM to 3 PM. You may drive by and someone will bring a petition to your vehicle to be signed.

All equipment will be sanitized after was handling to protect all signers from the Corona-virus. You are encouraged to bring your own pen.

You must be registered to vote in Washington for your signature to be validated and post the same address as your voter registration if you have moved since registering.

Referendum 90 is a petition to repeal SB 5395, the Comprehensive Sexual Education program mandated for all children from kindergarten through grade 12. The bill has passed the legislature and has been signed by the Governor. For more information about R-90, go to parentsforsafeschools.com on the internet for details and Q&A.